Dr Batra's Launches its 10th International Clinic in Abu Dhabi

Dr Batra's Homeopathy, India's leading chain of homeopathy clinics, announces the launch of its first clinic in Abu Dhabi to cater to the growing demand for homeopathy in the Gulf region. After successfully providing safe and natural homeopathic treatment to over 1.5 million patients the world over, the world's leading homeopathy brand brings innovative, safe and natural homeopathic solutions to Abu Dhabi. The brand, Dr Batra's, is synonymous with homeopathy. Dr Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient for medicine (Homeopathy) and India's leading homeopath, founded Dr Batra's Multi-Specialty Homeopathy as a patient-driven institution in Mumbai in 1982. Since then the company has successfully treated over 1.5 million patients with a success rate of 91% as authenticated by American Quality Assessors. Today, Dr Batra's Multi-Specialty Homeopathy is the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics with a network of over 225 super-specialty clinics spread across 133 cities in India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh.Commenting on the launch of the 10th international clinic, Dr Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Group of Companies, said, "We have seen a steady rise in the demand for homeopathy internationally in the past few years. With more patients looking for holistic healthcare options, we are delighted to announce our foray into Abu Dhabi, which takes our total clinic count to six in UAE."Commenting on the brand's expansion plans into the region, he further added, "We are currently located in 5 countries and have 10 international clinics including UK including a clinic in Harley Street; Dubai including a clinic at the Dubai Health Care City (DHCC); in Bahrain including a clinic at the KIIMS Bahrain Medical Center (KBMC); in Bangladesh - Dhaka; and now Abu Dhabi. With Homeopathy present in over 80 countries globally to meet the demand for homeopathy, we plan to bring Dr Batra's clinics to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, USA, France and Australia." Homeopathy, the 2nd largest system of medicine in the world , according to WHO, is practiced in 86 countries and is consumed by over 200 million people the world over. According to the Market Research Future report, the global homeopathy market is expected to reach USD 31459.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.60%. It is practiced in 86 countries.France is the largest contributor to the homeopathy market, followed by Germany. More than a third of French people use homeopathic medicines. As many as 70 percent of physicians in France are receptive to homeopathy and consider it effective while at least 25,000 physicians prescribe homeopathic medicines for their patients.Homeopathy also enjoys royal patronage in UK. The British Royal Family has been under homeopathic care since 1980. According to Global TGI Barometer, about 6-9 million people in the UK prefer to use homeopathy. Furthermore, 42 per cent of British physicians refer patients to their homeopathic counterparts [British Medical Journal].There are many advantages that homeopathy offers to patients. Foremost is that it offers holistic treatment, which means it treats a person as a whole and not only on the basis of external symptoms. The other benefit is that homeopathy is safe and treats naturally. Apart from these benefits, what makes it different from other forms of medicine is that it is cost-effective, non-invasive and painless.Dr Batra's started its operations in the Gulf region with its first clinic in Dubai at the prestigious International Healthcare Project DHCC eight years ago. Dr Batra's DHCC clinic was awarded the Best Newcomer Facility Provider of 2009, for Excellence in Informatics, Data Submission and Compliance of Requirements, by the Department of Health Informatics, UAE. Dr Batra's Dubai website also won the Golden Award in the healthcare category by United Arab Emirates Excellence Awards Academy. Dr Batra's has also been awarded 'The Brand Leadership Award' at Asian Healthcare Awards, Dubai, The Most Iconic Brand at The Economic Times Iconic Brands of India 2018 awards. Internationally, Dr Batra's Healthcare was also honored for 'Best Practices in Healthcare' by European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) in Brussels and The Best Healthcare Clinic in Europe by The Europe Business Assembly as well as the Socrates Committee, Oxford. Dr Batra's Abu Dhabi Clinic is located at:Dr Batra's Healthcare Center - Abu Dhabi,Bldg # 908, Sector 3-18, Plot # C 147, Al Falah Street, Adjacent to Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.Timings : Saturday to Thursday: 10am - 7pmTel: Toll Free # 800 BATRAS (228727)About Dr Batra's With around 225 clinics across India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's is the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics. With over 400 homeopathic experts working across the globe and having treated around 1.5 million patients, the brand was recently recognised as 'India's Most Trusted Brand 2017' by the International Brand Consulting Corporation, USA.