Dr Batra's Social Media Series 'Good Health and Homeopathy' Goes International

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Helmed by eminent homeopath and Padma Shri recipient - Dr. Mukesh Batra, 'Good Health and Homeopathy', an innovative and informative social media series aimed to touch 25 million lives in 2019. In the first three months itself, the series succeeded in touching 7 million lives. The brand will launch the series internationally in the MENA region in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Bangladesh. It will also launch a second season of 'Good Health and Homeopathy' especially for Indian audiences, starting 13th June, 2019. The new geographic and new season aims to touch an additional 5.5 million lives. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846836/Dr_Batra_s_Homeopathy_Logo.jpg )http://www.drbatras.com/pressrelease/Dr_Mukesh_Batra_Founder_Chairman_Emeritus_Dr_Batras_Healthcare.jpghttp://www.drbatras.com/pressrelease/Good_Health_and_Homeopathy_Season_2_Schedule.jpg With one-of-its-kind insights, carefully accumulated over 45 years in the field of medicine, the Padma Shri recipient delves into common ailments and shares his in-depth knowledge of medicine and homeopathy and provides quick tips and compelling lifestyle changes. Each week, the series will air every Thursday across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube; and will tackle a set of ailments that affect the lives of people in India and abroad.Speaking about 'Good Health and Homeopathy', Dr. Mukesh Batra said, "We are extremely pleased with the success of 'Good Health and Homeopathy' in India and have decided to make it available to people in the MENA region whose culture, traditions and habits are very similar to ours. In the upcoming season, we will tackle a new range of ailments that people commonly suffer from. With each like and share, we are spreading the message of happiness which will enable us to change a large number of lives across the nation." - Watch Now http://bit.ly/webseries2trailerIn an effort to increase awareness, 'Good Health and Homeopathy' will also be available in Hindi to cater to 190 million viewers.Starting 13th June, 'Good Health and Homeopathy Season 2' will deal with:Acne outbreaks not only affect the skin, but scars the psyche. It can also be a trigger for suicide attemptsAttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is often missed by parents and is mistaken for a behavioural problemAlopecia Areata, Hair fall in patches, not only affects young people but can be devastating as it can lead to total hair loss all over the bodyAsthma - The two sided coin of Asthma is anxiety- It causes and also results in itFood allergies - Children with food allergies are 4 times more likely to suffer from asthma or eczemaFemale Infertility - Diabetes and obesity can cause infertility in womenTo start your journey to stay healthy and happy, watch 'Good Health and Homeopathy' every Thursday.http://www.facebook.com/DrBatrasHealthcarehttp://www.twitter.com/DrBatrasHealth http://www.instagram.com/drbatras_healthcarehttp://www.youtube.com/user/drbatrasgroup/And spread the message of Good Health to as many people as possible: Like & Share these videos.About Dr Batra's With around 225 clinics across India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's is the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics. With over 400 homeopathic doctors working across the globe and having treated around 1.5 million patients, the brand was recently recognised as 'India's Most Trusted Brand 2017' by the International Brand Consulting Corporation, USAWebsite: http://www.drbatras.comSource: Dr Batra's Homeopathy PWRPWR