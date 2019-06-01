Dr Bharat Agravat Introduces a Unique way to fix Anterior Front Crooked, Broken or Missing Teeth With Dental Implants in an Hour

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, May 31, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Leading Ahmedabad-based best dental clinic, Dr. Agravat One Day Implants Clinic, launches a revolutionary dental solution to offer quick yet effective fix to Crooked, Broken or Missing TeethDr. Agravat One Day Implants Clinic has again reiterated its goal of helping its clients get the fastest possible beautiful smile with the introduction of the innovative concept that is designed to streamline the treatment process and provide the patient with Teeth in record time.Over the years, dental implants have been associated with extended healing times, high costs and patient discomfort, often leading to the loss of productive time. However, Dr Bharat Agravat's Smile in Hour Cosmetic Clinic is looking to change this narrative with the revolutionary system.Incorporating the latest advantages of CT Scans and 3-D imaging software, the system ensures the accurate evaluation of the jaw bone structure, creating a permanent restoration prior the dental implants surgery, and ultimately offering patients a more accurate and safer positioning of dental implants.In addition to offering a fast yet effective front tooth implant procedure, other features and benefits of the concept are briefly highlighted as follows:No IncisionNo SutureNo PainSame Day Implants PlacedSame Day Fix TeethDr Bharat Agravat's Smile in Hour Cosmetic Clinic Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, has further established itself as a one-stop dental solutions provider with the amazing concept to fix crooked, broken, chipped or missing teeth in as little as sixty minutes, allowing patients to get back to their daily activities immediately.A video demonstration of the solution and its features can be found on Dr Bharat Agravat YouTube Channel.More information about the recently launched system and other innovative dental solutions by Dr Bharat Agravat's Smile in Hour Cosmetic Clinic can be found on their website.About Implantologist Dr Bharat Agravat He is setting new benchmarks of excellence with 18 distinguished awards and 20 years of experience. He has done his Clinical Mastership in Implant Dentistry from New York University USA, Advanced Education in Implant Dentistry at Harvard University School of Dental Medicine USA, Min-Residency in Advanced Endodontics from University at Buffalo USA and Online Externship Implant Fellowship Program with DentalXP & NYU Dentistry at Atlanta, USA. Dr Bharat Agravat is 'World Records India' holder for Dental Tourism. 'First Time in The World & India's First' Dental Travel Android Mobile Apps. Patented Innovations in Cosmetic & Implants Dentistry related Product 'One Touch Smile'. Diplomate & Fellow at the International Congress of Oral Implantologist - DICOI & FICOI, USA.Source: Dr Bharat Agravat Implantologist PWRPWR