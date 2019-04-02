Dr. Lalit Kanodia Laureate Award for Technological Excellence Announced

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- People Data Centre Team of Hindustan Unilever declared as the Winner for 2018- InMobi Technologies Private Limited receives the runners-up award Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, in association with the Market Research Society of India (MRSI) and global MR association ESOMAR, announced the 6th Dr. Lalit Kanodia Laureate Award for Technology Excellence in Market Research 2018 on 18th March 2019, in a ceremony held at The Westin, Mumbai. This award was instituted with the objective of acknowledging and rewarding innovators who have made significant technology-led efforts within the market research industry processes to enhance the quality of consumer insights. People Data Centre team from Hindustan Unilever Limited was adjudged as the winner of the award for their research paper on 'Using AI & image recognition to derive insights from social media.' The paper talks about how Image Analytics can explore moods, settings and occasions from the plethora of images available in social media. InMobi Technologies Private Limited received the runners-up award for their paper 'Cracking location matrix using polygon technology' which explores on developing omni-channel strategies by tracking and integrating off-line behaviour of the consumers with their online journeys.The nominations were reviewed by an independent jury comprising industry experts based on multiple pre-defined criteria such as uniqueness, relevance, quality of solution, potential applicability to other areas and overall cost of implementation; however, the most important criteria was that the solution should already be functional and operational.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Arora, EVP & Head - Consulting & Advisory Practice, Datamatics said, "Heartiest Congratulations to all the winners for their innovative solutions. This year, the contest was very stiff amongst the submitted nominations. However, our eminent jury did a wonderful job of selecting the winning entry. The vision of this award is to promote technology-led innovations in the field of Market Research and we are happy that the award has been a success in the industry so far."Mr. Pravin Shekar, President - MRSI, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have celebrated five successful years of the Dr. Lalit Kanodia Laureate Award. The award has recognized some of the best digital technological transformations in the field of Market Research. We are happy to receive such an overwhelming response year after year. "Mr. Finn Raben, Director-General ESOMAR, said, "Technology has played a critical role in Global MR industry by bringing in further transparency and getting in-depth market or customer insights from data. This award has been constituted with a unique approach in establishing the importance of technology in the field of market research. 