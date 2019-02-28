Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia to Address the 2nd International Conference on Growth, Development and Sustainability at the FLAME University on March 1, 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, February 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- Conference organized in association with WageIndicator Foundation, Netherlands and Indian Econometric Society Growth, Development and Sustainability during times of increasing uncertainty will take the center stage on March 1-2, 2019 at the 2nd International Conference being organized by the FLAME University in association with the WageIndicator Foundation, Netherlands and the Indian Econometric Society. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/522127/FLAME_University_logo_Logo.jpg )Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of India, will deliver the Inaugural Address on 'India's Growth Prospects: Old and New Challenges', on March 01, 2019. The first day of the conference will also feature a Special Talk by Dr. Isher J. Ahluwalia, Chairperson, Board of Governors of Indian Council, for Research on International Economic Relations on 'The Challenge of Sustainable Development with Growing Urbanization'. The conference has attracted research papers from more than 100 institutions of high academic standing and over 200 delegates from academia and industry across India are likely to participate in this unique event.Speaking about the importance of the Conference, Professor Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University said, "The Indian economy is the fourth largest and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But even today we continue to face challenges that are all pervasive and are affecting our people in many ways. There is, therefore, an urgent need to improve various development indicators to make the growth process more inclusive and sustainable. I believe that educational institutions like us have the mandate to engage the academia in exploring ways and means to mitigate these challenges." "I would like to thank the WageIndicator Foundation, Amsterdam, and the Indian Econometric Society for collaborating with the FLAME University in envisioning this aspiration of Growth, Development and Sustainability in an era of uncertainty," he added.While the first day will bring to forefront discussions around issues of national interest, the second day of the conference will feature a panel discussion on 'An Uncertain World: Growth, Development and Sustainability' with panelists such as Dr. Ashok Lahiri, Former Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, currently a member in the Fifteenth Finance Commission; Sri S S Mundra, Former Deputy Governor, RBI; Ms. Pauline Osse, Director, WageIndicator Foundation, Netherlands; Dr. Vikas Chitre, Honorary Fellow and currently President, Indian School of Political Economy and Dr. Amir Ullah Khan, Professor at M Chenna Reddy HRD Institute, Government of Telangana.Over 135 research papers have been scheduled for presentations across 24 technical tracks in 3 parallel sessions ranging from Health, Education, Macro Perspective, Labour and Livelihood, Growth, Poverty and inequality, Energy and Environmental issues, Finance and Banking, Marketing & Branding, International Trade & Relations, Artificial Intelligence & IT, and General Management during the two-day conference.A Doctorial colloquium for research scholars from different institutions is also being conducted as a pre-conference event on February 28, 2019, to help them to become better researchers and work on research projects of national interest.The conference will witness an interesting congregation of academicians and research scholars from reputed institutions across India, industry veterans, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors.About FLAME UniversityFLAME University is the pioneer of liberal education in the country. It aspires to be the most reputed and respected university in India and among the top ranked universities across the world. FLAME envisions itself to be the University of Choice for students, faculty, industry, academia, government and the larger community by creating an impact through its teaching and research. Since its inception, FLAME has been successful in setting benchmarks - unparalleled education experience with its best faculty- student ratio, faculty with great global credentials, association with some of the top international universities, close industry connect, support of an illustrious Board, and creating a strong alumni network. All these are ably supported through the world - class infrastructure and facilities nestled in a picturesque 60 acre green and sustainable campus situated in a valley in Pune.FLAME University has been established as a state private university vide the FLAME University Act 2014 (Maharashtra Act No. II of 2015) of the Government of Maharashtra. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 2(f), and degrees awarded by the University are recognized under Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. Through its four schools-FLAME School of Liberal Education, FLAME School of Business, FLAME School of Communication and FLAME School of Fine & Performing Arts-the institution is committed to develop individuals who value creativity, innovation, determination and enterprise. For more information log on to: www.flame.edu.in Source: FLAME University