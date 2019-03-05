Dr. Mukesh Batra to Touch 25 Million Lives Through Knowledge-series 'Good Health and Homeopathy'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Get 45 years of medical experience in 5 minutesIn an effort to educate, spread awareness and correct the plethora of medical misinformation available on the internet, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and renowned Homeopath, will launch an interesting and informative web-series starting 7th March, 2019. Each week, the series - 'Good Health and Homeopathy' will air every Thursday at 9 PM across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube; and will tackle a different ailment that affects the lives of people in India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664189/Dr_Batra_s_Multi_Specialty_Homeopathy_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830812/Dr_Batras_Web_Series.jpg )With a wealth of experience carefully accumulated over 45 years in the field of medicine, Dr. Batra believes that the key to happiness is to lead a healthy life. He also believes that most ailments today are lifestyle related and can be easily remedied through self governance.Speaking about the launch of the web-series, Dr. Mukesh Batra said, "I feel that providing people with the right information about preventive care is much more effective than tackling ailments later. Having treated over 1 million patients, we have always been committed to providing holistic healthcare treatments. The web-series is an extension of that commitment. We aim to reach over 25 million people in the next one year and enable them to lead a happy and healthy life. With each like and share, we are spreading the message of happiness. It will enable us to change a large number of lives across the nation."The 12-part informative web-series will provide information on the causes, symptoms, self help tips and suggested remedies for different ailments such as Hair fall, Skin care - Eczema, Acne, Fungal Infections, Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Depression, Obesity and PCOS, to name a few.To stay healthy and happy, watch 'Good Health and Homeopathy' every Thursday at 9 PM; Click Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.About Dr Batra's With around 225 clinics across India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's is the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics. With over 400 homeopathic doctors working across the globe and having treated around 1.5 million patients, the brand was recently recognised as 'India's Most Trusted Brand 2017' by the International Brand Consulting Corporation, USA. For more information, visit: http://www.drbatras.com Source: Dr Batra's Multi-Specialty Homeopathy Clinics PWRPWR