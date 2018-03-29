Dr Reddys appoints Erez Israeli as head of generics biz

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Dr Reddys Laboratories today appointed Erez Israeli as Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Generics and PSAI (Pharmaceuticals Services and Active Ingredients) with effect from April 2, 2018.

Israeli, who was earlier President & CEO of Enzymotec, is replacing Abhijit Mukherjee, who retires on March 31, 2018.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Israeli has held leadership positions across various companies including Enzymotec and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Reddys Laboratories Co-Chairman and CEO, G V Prasad, said, "Erez is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of achievement. His knowledge and experience from leading pharmaceutical businesses of scale will be valuable for our future growth." PTI MSS MSS ANS ANS