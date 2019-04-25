Dr Reddy's gets approval for anti-platelet drug in China

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories Thursday said it has received approval for anti-platelet drug Clopidogrel in China. "The company believes that the sales from this product will not be material in the current financial year, that is 2019-20," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing. Clopidogrel is an anti-platelet drug that blocks platelets from sticking together and prevents them from forming harmful clots. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Thursday closed at Rs 2,930 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.61 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT RVKRVK