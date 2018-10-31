Dr Reddy's Labs announces generic version of Straterra in US market

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday announced the launch of Atomoxetine capsules used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the US market. The Hyderabad-based company has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic equivalent of Eli Lilly and Company's Straterra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement. As per the IMS Health sales data, the Strattera brand had the US sales of around USD 304 million for the most recent 12 months ending in August 2018. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 1.87 per cent down at Rs 2,549 on the BSE. PTI MSS SHWANS