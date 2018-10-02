Dr Reddy's Labs sells rights of cloderm cream to EPI Health LLC

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma has sold rights of cloderm cream and its authorised generic to EPI Health, LLC. "Promius Pharma, LLC, has sold its rights of Cloderm (clocortolone pivalate) cream, 0.1 per cent and its authorised generic to EPI Health, LLC, an affiliate of EPI Group, LLC," DRL said in a statement.Ron Owens, President of EPI Health, said: "The addition of this product to our growing portfolio will support our ongoing efforts to build a successful prescription branded franchise in the US while contributing to EPI Health's goal of becoming a leader in medical dermatology." PTI AKT ANU