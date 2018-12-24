Dr Reddy's launches anti-coagulant drug in US market

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Monday announced the launch of anti-coagulant drug Aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole capsules in the US market. The product is a therapeutic equivalent to generic version of Aggrenox (aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole) capsules, the company said in a BSE filing. Quoting IMS Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the Aggrenox brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 182 million for the most recent 12 months ending in October 2018. Dr Reddy's Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules is available in 25 mg/200 mg strength with 60 count bottle size. Aggrenox is a trademark of Boehringer lngelheim. Stock of Dr Reddy's Laboratories was trading 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 2,591.45 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANSANS