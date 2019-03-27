Dr Reddy's launches erectile dysfunction treatment drug in US

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday announced launch of Tadalafil tablets, used to treat erectile dysfunction, in the US market. The approved products is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cialis (tadalafil) tablets. "Dr Reddy's Tadalafil tablets are available in four strengths including 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, each in 30-count bottle size," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing. Quoting IMS Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the Cialis brand and generic had US sales of about USD 1.7 billion for the most recent 12 months ending in January 2019. Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.59 per cent higher at Rs 2,792.90 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK HRS