Dr Reddy's launches generic testosterone gel in US market

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Monday said it has launched in the US market its generic version of AndroGel testosterone gel which is used in treating adult males with low or no testosterone due to certain medical conditions. The company's testosterone gel 1.62 per cent, which is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of AndroGel 1.62 per cent of AbbVie Inc, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing. Citing IQVIA Health data for the 12 months ended February 2019, the company said AndroGel brand and generic versions had US sales of around USD 815.6 million. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,908.20, up 0.15 per cent on the BSE. PTI RKL DRR