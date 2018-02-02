Dr Reddys launches generic Tetrabenazine tablets in US

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Drug firm Dr Reddys Laboratories today said it has launched in the US market generic Tetrabenazine tablets used for treatment of involuntary movements associated with Huntingtons disease.

The companys Tetrabenazine tablets have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddys Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE. They are a generic version of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg S A R Ls Xenazine tablets, it added. According to IMS Health data, Xenazine brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 322 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2017, Dr Reddys Laboratories said. The companys Tetrabenazine tablets are available in strengths of 12.5 mg and 25 mg, it added. Shares of Dr Reddys Laboratories were today trading at Rs 2,154.95 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 0.09 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT MKJ