Dr Reddy's re-launches generic Zenatane capsules in US

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories said Monday it has re-launched its generic Zenatane capsules in the US market. The company has re-launched Zenatane (Isotretinoin Capsules, USP) in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg, Dr Reddy's said in a statement. The product is a generic version of Hoffman LaRoche's Accutane capsules, it added. The product is being launched with an approved Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program, Dr Reddy's said. "We're pleased to bring this important product back to market for the customers and patients who will benefit from access to this medicine and who have had witnessed limited supply and options in the market place," Dr Reddy's North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said. According to IQVIA Health data, the Zenatane capsules 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 525 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2019. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed at Rs 2,718.90 on BSE, up 1.54 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT MRMR