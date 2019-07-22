Dr. Sohini Sastri Felicitated by Defence Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Dr. Sohini Sastri, an internationally acclaimed Astrologer, was felicitated with the prestigious Pride of the Nation award by the Honble Defence Minister of India, Mr. Rajnath Singh, at a special gala ceremony held at NCC Auditorium, Delhi Cantonment.The ceremony was conducted in presence of several other prominent personalities that included Mrs. Meenakshi Lekhi, MP - Delhi Cantt., Lt. Gen. (Dr.) DP Vats - PVSM, SM & VSM, Member of Rajya Sabha, Prof. Vijay Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Tripura University, Prof. M. Jagadish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JNU, Shri Suresh Chavhanke, MD & Editor, Sudarshan News Channel, Gen. GD Bakshi, SM & VSM (Retd.) & Patron - Veterans India and Mr. BK Mishra, National President - Veterans India. The Pride of the Nation award is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in India. It is given to the people who have made notable contribution in various fields and made India proud. The entries for this award go through a stringent selection process by the jury and are supported by data and recommendations from various patrons. Dr. Sohini Sastri is an internationally acclaimed Astrologer by profession. She has won various national and international awards for her professional and social initiatives on society. She was also recently felicitated with prestigious Champion of Change award by the Vice President of India, Honble Shree Venkaiah Naidu, and the Brilliance Award by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Honble Baby Rani Maurya. Image: Dr. Sohini Sastri receiving Award from Rajnath Singh PWRPWR