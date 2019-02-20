Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Bestowed with CEO of the Year Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) was honoured with CEO of the year award at the 8th World CSR Congress held in Mumbai on 18th February 2019. The World CSR Congress this year focussed on the integration of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in corporate strategies, innovation and strategic alliances. The award recognizes Fiinovations exemplary work in the social development sector and noteworthy CSR and Sustainability programmes. Driven by the need to inspire innovative thinking and action leading to sustainable social change, Dr. Chakraborty meticulously strategized several sustainability programmes across India in partnership with diverse corporations and civil society organizations. He left the role of an active aviator in 2006 and with an aim to build an institution that may consistently bridge the gap between the private sector and civil bodies, founded Fiinovation in 2009. Over the years, he has proved his determination by converting challenges into opportunities and delivering quality, effective and strategic solutions to organizations for social initiatives at a grass root level, aiming at inclusive growth. Backed by rich sectoral experience and profound command in sustainability and leadership as a subject, has earned him the honour of being an influential keynote speaker at various national and international conferences. He has also penned articles for leading national publications around the role corporates could play in ensuring and building a sustainable world. The 8th edition of World CSR Congress witnessed participation from 33 countries and recognized the efforts of individuals and organizations. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chakraborty attributed the win to his team and said, I feel humbled on receiving the CEO of the year award. This belongs more to Fiinovation family than me. No leader can achieve anything alone. This is the fruitful result of all the hard work of each member of the family. This recognition will further strengthen our resolve in building a better sustainable world. About Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd.Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting company operating in multiple disciplines of socialdevelopment sector with emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that has helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economical and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2009, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality. It has been able to bridge the gap between businesses and communities through value based CSR programmes in association with credible civil society organizations on Pan India basis in the field of health, environment, education and livelihood. Image: Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty at the 8th World CSR Congress PWRPWR