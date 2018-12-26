DRA Homes, the Chennai Based Real Estate Developer Felicitates the Unsung Heroes of the Construction Industry

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Building larger apartment, office and retail complexes and townships involves meticulous planning and timely execution. On-site project managers and construction laborers face various challenges like tough weather conditions, occupational and safety hazards. Keeping this in mind and to motivate the on-site laborers, DRA Homes, a real estate development company in Chennai has developed a motivational program in which the top management facilitates the construction workers every quarter. In one such event last week, Ranjeeth Rathod, the Managing Director of DRA Homes and Vice President - Projects, V. N. Subramaniam has handed over gift certificates to the site workers in their residential project, 90 Degrees in Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam main road, Chennai. At DRA Homes, we have taken some specific measures to deliver our customers' home on time and the reason why we are able to handover the projects on time (in Mahindra World City and in Velachery) consistently is that, we take every construction mile-stone seriously and achieve it. One more reason why we felicitate the laborers is they have been achieving the construction milestones consistently in the last quarter, says V. N. Subramaniam. HR experts also believe these type of last-mile employee engagement activities will definitely boost the morale of the employees and motivate them to go an extra-mile. DRA Homes is a 34-year old Real Estate Development company based out of Chennai and Bangalore. The company has residential projects worth Rs. 2,253 crore under execution and has successfully completed over 10 million sq. ft. of residential projects. The company is known for several innovative customer-centric initiatives and has earned the trust of homebuyers by handing over the projects on time. For more details, please visit www.drahomes.in or call 044-6620 5757. Image: DRA Homes Felicitates the Unsung Heroes of the Construction Industry PWRPWR