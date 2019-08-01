Draft inspection policy for industries prepared, Haryana tells NGT

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Haryana government has told the National Green Tribunal that a draft policy has been prepared for increasing the frequency of inspections of industries. The chief secretary also told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel that a meeting was to be held with the Chairman of the Central Pollution Control Board. The submission was made in response to its direction asking the chief secretary to look into the state's inspection policy of industries. NGT said that constitution of state pollution control board without effective functioning amounts to failure of law enacted for protection of environment. "The policy of inspections must be realistic and adequate to ensure that there is effective enforcement of law particularly with regard to Air Act, 1981, Water Act, 1974 and the Environment Act, 1986," the tribunal said Wednesday while hearing a plea against the polluting industries in Sonipat, Panipat and other districts. PTI PKS SA