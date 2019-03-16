'Drake & Josh' reboot in works

Los Angeles, Mar 16 (PTI) Actor Drake Bell has teased that reboot of popular Nickelodeon sitcom "Drake & Josh" is in the works. At the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Bell said his co-star Josh Peck will be joining him for the new show."We're working on something. I'm excited. I think we have a great idea," Bell said. According to People magazine, Bell and Peck are "in talks with several networks" about the project, which a source said will "be more adult and really funny"."This is going to be way more creative, way cooler than just, you know, the college years or something like that. We knew that if we were ever going to come back, it's got to be something cool. I'm excited to see what the fans think," Bell added."Drake & Josh", which aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007, followed Bell and Peck as stepbrothers with clashing personalities as they tried to navigate their new life together, with many comedic misadventures along the way. PTI SHDSHD