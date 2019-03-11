Drake drops Michael Jackson song from his setlist for UK tour

Los Angeles, Mar 11 (PTI) Rapper Drake has quietly dropped a track of Michael Jackson from his UK tour after the resurfacing of allegations of child abuse against the King of Pop.The 32-year-old rapper kicked off his Assassination Vacation Tour in Manchester on Sunday, ahead of dates across the UK and Europe to support recent album 'Scorpion'.The rapper's performance at the Manchester Arena did not include the track "Don't Matter to Me" from the album. The song featured vocals recorded by Jackson in 1983 in a session with Paul Anka.The track featured on his US tour last year, reported Variety.Drake has not yet commented on why the song was dropped but it follows the release of "Leaving Neverland", a documentary that features interviews with two men -- Wade Robson and James Safechuck -- who have alleged they were abused by Jackson when they were minors.Jackson's family has denied all the allegations made in the documentary. PTI RB BKBK