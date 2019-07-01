Drass war memorial in for major facelift before 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas anniversary

By Anil Bhatt Drass (Ladakh), July 1 (PTI) Drass War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region is undergoing a major facelift ahead of the 20th anniversary celebration of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in the last week of July.Built by the Indian Army to commemorate the memory of the 1999 Kargil war martyrs, the memorial is located across the Tiger Hill about six km from Dras, the coldest inhabited place in India and the second coldest in the world after Siberia.The Kargil war was triggered between India and Pakistan in May-June 1999 after the Pakistani army was found to having intruded into Indian territory across the LoC and occupying various strategic peaks including Tololing Heights, Tiger Hill and Point 4875 (Batra Top), overlooking the Srinagar-Leh national highway and targeting traffic on it.The Indian Army launched "Operation Vijay" in May 1999 and regained the territory after evicting intruders after a fierce battle, one among the toughest in the military history of high-altitude warfare in mountainous terrain. July 26 is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate the victory in this conflict, but its 20th anniversary celebration would be spread over three days from July 25 to July 27, an official said Friday.Following the 1999 victory, a make-shift memorial was constructed some time in 2000 but it was built in its current form by the Indian Army in November 2014, said officials, adding it is being given a major facelift ahead of the 20th anniversary celebrations."The work is in full swing to give a facelift to the memorial," he said.The ongoing works include civil works, repairs, cleaning, painting, landscaping and gardening in various segments of the memorial, said officials."The work will complete by fortnight", he said.The Defence Ministry had last Friday said the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated in Delhi and Drass from July 25 to 27, with numerous activities planned all over the country from the first week of July leading to the build up of the event.Remember, Rejoice and Renew is the theme of the 20th anniversary celebration, said officials.Celebrations in the national capital will begin on July 14, with the illumination of a 'victory flame' at the National War Memorial. The victory torch would be carried to Drass after tarvelling through eleven towns and cities. In Drass, the flame will be merged with the eternal flame at the 'Kargil War Memorial.' The celebratory events include expeditions by various Army units, which had participated in the Kargil war, to their respective battlefields at super-high altitude locations such as Tololing, Tiger Hill, Pt 4875 and a special national integration camp for NCC cadets hailing from various states and Union territories of the country.People of Ladakh shall be participating in a 'Ek Daud Shaheedon Ke Naam (a run in memory of martyrs)' involving citizens from the remotest corner of the region and the war veterans from far-flung villages of Ladakh.Various sports activities like polo and archery for local populace too are scheduled during the celebrations, an Army official said.A T-20 cricket match too will be held in the Ladakh region in the NDS Memorial Stadium, located at an altitude of 11,500 ft, he said.Every day dozens of vehicles carrying tourists make a stopover at Drass War Memorial, a grim reminder to the 1999 conflict.Each day, tourists from various states of India and outside come to this memorial to know about what happened during the war, take pictures, write their comments and re-embark on their journey."Soldiers become guides providing information about the events of the war," said Jammu resident Sandeep Bhat.PTI AB RAXRAX