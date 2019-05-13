DRDO conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS

Bhubaneswar, May 13 (PTI) India on Monday successfullyconducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable AerialTarget (HEAT) from a test range in Odisha, Defence sourcessaid.The trial, carried out by the Defence Research andDevelopment Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range(ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore, was tracked by various radarsand electro-optic systems."It proved its performance in a fully autonomous waypoint navigation mode," a source said.The configuration of ABHYAS is designed on an in-linesmall gas turbine engine and it uses indigenously developedMEMS based navigation system. PTI SKNNN ANBANB