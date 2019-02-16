DRDO to showcase technologies and innovations at Aero India: Defence ministry

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI)The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be participating in Aero India 2019 next week in a big way and will be showcasing around 250 systems, technologies, working models and innovations, the Defence Ministry said SaturdayMore than 24 laboratories under different technology clusters of DRDO connected to the aerospace and aeronautics are displaying their products and showcasing their achievements.The participating clusters are - Aeronautical Systems, Missiles, Armaments & Combat Engineering, Electronics & Communication Systems, Micro Electronics Devices and Computational Systems, Naval Systems and Materials and Life sciences.The 12th edition of Aero India 2019, an international aerospace and defence exhibition will be held from 20-24 February at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, the Defence Ministry said Saturday.In the Indoor Pavilion scaled models of LCA-Tejas variants, Airforce Mark-1, Medium Weight Fighter, Naval Variants and also trainer variants will also be displayed. PTI PR ANBANB