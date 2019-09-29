Dreaded gangster's kin arrested in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Sep 28 (PTI) A relative of dreaded gangster Kaushal has been arrested from a railway station here in connection with four cases, including two of murder, police said on Saturday.Sanjeet Kumar was arrested on Friday and five firearms were seized from him, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.He said Sanjeet used to terrorise businessmen and property dealers for extorting money and also eliminate rival of his relative Kaushal."He was involved in killing a woman and a property dealer," the police official said.Following his arrest, the accused was produced in district court which sent him in police custody for three days. PTI CORR NSDNSD