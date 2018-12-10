Dream Group investing USD 100 million for luxury resort in New York State

New York, Dec 10 (PTI) Indian-American hotelier Sant Singh Chatwal-led Dream Hotel Group is investing USD 100 million to build a luxury five-star resort in a popular mountainous region in New York state. To be built on 26 acres, The Chatwal Lodge will come up in the Catskill Mountains in Sullivan County in southeastern New York State. The resort is expected to open in spring 2020. The groundbreaking ceremony for which was held last week. Chatwal said the resort will help in the revitalisation of the iconic Catskill Mountains. "Sullivan County has great potential. Going by the history of this area, it was number one for tourism in the tri-state area. Now, its time to bring it back as a top tourist destination," he said. New York State Assembly Member Aileen Gunther said once open the project will become a world-class destination and an attractive addition to both New York State and Sullivan County. "The Chatwal Lodge will bring full and part-time jobs, during construction and after it opens," said Bethel Town Supervisor Dan Sturm, "the new tourists and visitors that will come to Bethel will also bring new commerce and better economic opportunity for all the businesses already located here."The Dream Group said Chatwal Lodge is expected to generate tax revenue and create new jobs, while also offering the growing residential and business communities in the region several recreational and business amenities.The Chatwal Lodge will have 34 luxury villas and a total of 50 rooms, with the first 25 rooms expected to be completed by second half of 2020. Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein said there is potential to further develop the resort in the future. The resort will also feature other amenities such as luxury cabins, glass-roofed tree houses, restaurant, fitness centre, wellness services, conference halls and offer farm-to-table cuisine. The Dream Group said opening of The Chatwal Lodge is part of a larger economic development plan for the town of Bethel, located just 90 miles from mid-town Manhattan. Chatwal said with 18 hotels open currently and 20 new locations in development worldwide, Dream Hotel Group is on track to triple its existing portfolio by 2022. PTI YAS INDIND