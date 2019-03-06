Dream11 Becomes the First Gaming Company in India to Integrate With the WhatsApp Business Solution

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Dream11, India's biggest sports game, today announced that it is now India's first gaming platform to integrate and adopt the WhatsApp Business solution. With this integration, Dream11 users can opt for getting notifications and instant alerts on WhatsApp.By using the WhatsApp Business API, Dream11 aims at strengthening user experience and engagement by providing real-time updates and information. Starting with withdrawal updates, Dream11 plans to use the WhatsApp Business API for user communication around product updates, customer queries and exclusive offers.Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream11 said, "We are excited to become India's first gaming company to integrate with the WhatsApp Business solution. WhatsApp is an integral part of everybody's daily life to connect with their friends and family. Now, each of our 50 million users can directly connect with us on WhatsApp. It will also enable us to provide easier access and updates to them in a personalised manner once they reach out to us or opt-in to receive updates."About Dream11: Dream11 is India's biggest sports gaming platform with 5 crore+ users playing fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball and hockey. It is a Game of Skill that offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. Fans can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other fans. Dream11 helps sports fans increase their engagement and connect deeper with the sport they love by being a team owner, not just a spectator. Dream11 is the Official Fantasy Game partner of the International Council of Cricket (ICC), VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Hero Indian Super League (ISL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Big Bash League (BBL). A Series D funded company, Dream11 was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth and has been ranked #9 among India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces in 2018. Kalaari Capital, Think Investments, Multiples Equity and Tencent are the marquee investors in Dream11.Log on to http://www.dream11.comGet our Apps: iOS | AndroidSource: Dream11 PWRPWR