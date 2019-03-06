Dreamz Premier League (DPL) - An Underarm Cricket Tournament on Turf Spearheaded by Wasib Peshimam and Co-founder Arhaan Peshimam

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- Started from 24th February 2019 till 1st May 2019 - Every Saturday and Sunday A heady mix of the best cricketers, corporate bigwigs, and Bollywood stars are touted to take the first season of Dreamz Premier League by storm. Dreamz Premier League (DPL) will donate a sum of rupees 10 Lakhs to 'Helping Hand', an NGO by DPL. Marathi Actress Smita Gondkar, Cricketer Amit Dani, Shibani Kashyap and Tariq Anwar Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha came to cheer and inspire the participants and enjoyed the excitement and conducted the toss.Broadcasted live on DSports for the very first time across the country, in the first edition of DPL, 20 teams will participate with each team consisting of 19 players. A total of 380 players will be participating with the tournament lasting for 18 days, every weekend. No other underarm cricket on turf event has created such an excitement and interest as the Dreamz Premier League, with the best of cricketers and teams in fray.Mr. Wasib Peshimam is the founder of DPL, and he is also the director of Al Samit International, AL Samit International recruitment services and prime projects infrastructure. Mr. Mustakeen Sheikh from Realta Spaces is the Title Sponsor. 20 owners are elite business individuals belonging to diversified businesses across India like Mr. Juned Shariff (Niton Valves Industries), Mr. Naved Shariff (Niton Valves Industries), Mr. Vicky Kandhari (B Kandhari Properties), Mr. Shubham Lad ( Krystal Securities), Mr. Gurmeet Singh (Gt20 Canada), Mr. Vassim Shaikh (7 Star Digital), Mr. Pranav Ghule (Shreem Hyundai), Mr. Rohit Mishra (Shristi Tele Enterprises India Pvt LTD), Mr. Raj Mishra (Curry Corrainder) and Mr. D B Chand (Indo Asian Buildcon Pvt Ltd).Mr. Wasib Peshimam, founder of DPL, says, "We are proud to see the contribution of world-class talent in this stretch of DPL. We will lead the continued drive towards more competitive, entertaining and meaningful cricket for players and fans. We will grow the sport by creating more opportunities for more people to enjoy it and increase the competitiveness of underarm cricket at all levels. We aim to promote underarm cricket by delivering exciting and engaging events, attracting new and diverse fans and building long-term successful partnerships."Venue - Astro Park, St. Stanislaus Turf Park, Bandra West Time - 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm Event managed by Star Connect Entertainment Pvt. LtdAnchored by Pritee KathpalTeam managed by Sportino EventsDay 1 - Winning teams Astavinayak Kandhari Kings - Match 1Paradigm Daredevils - Match 2Bravehearts - Match 3GreenStars - Match 4All Monsters - Match 5AP Stallions - Match 6Day 2 - Winning teams Astavinayak Kandhari Kings - Match 1Sports 360 Degree - Match 2NBS Stars - Match 3Bravehearts - Match 4Shristi Lions - Match 5Paradigm Daredevils - Match 6About Dreamz Premier League (DPL): Dreamz Premier League (DPL), an underarm cricket tournament, is an opportunity of a lifetime for those who have an inclination towards underarm cricket to demonstrate their skills and gain recognition across India. It is a chance for the upcoming cricketers to face an international standard opposition.Source: Dreamz Premier League (DPL) PWRPWR