Dredging Corp Q3 profit at Rs 10 cr

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Dredging Corporation of India Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 9.80 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.The company had posted a loss of Rs 22.2 crore in the year-ago period, Dredging Corporation said in a filing to BSE. Total income of the company during October-December quarter 2018 increased to Rs 169.34 crore from Rs 122.90 crore in the year-ago period.Shares of the company were trading at Rs 408.20 per scrip, up 0.09 per cent, on BSE. PTI SID ANU

