Dress rehearsal of I-Day celebrations held at all district hqrs: J&K govt

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) The dress rehearsal of the Independence Day celebrations was conducted at all the district headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the state administration said.This was informed by Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, who is also the spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.He said all arrangements were in place for Independence Day celebrations on August 15.Kansal said no report of any significant incident was received in the last 24 hours, adding that the local authorities were closely monitoring the situation and restrictions were being eased in many areas on the basis of their assessment.He added that there was no dearth of facilities at hospitals and that other public utilities, including national highways, airports, power, water etc. were functioning normally.Kansal said some reasonable restrictions were imposed to thwart the ill designs of mischief-mongers, who were hell bent on disrupting the peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that every possible effort was being made to ease the restrictions in the Valley.The official also informed that the first ever Global Investment Summit would be held in Jammu and Kashmir from October 12-14 and its opening session would be held in Srinagar. PTI AB RC