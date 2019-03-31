Drew Barrymore wants to make more movies with Adam Sandler

Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) Hollywood star Drew Barrymore says she wants to reteam for a movie with her frequent collaborator and good friend Adam Sandler.The duo have already co-starred in three films -- "The Wedding Singer", "50 First Dates", and "Blended". "Adam Sandler, obviously, just because I want to make movies with him forever. We just talked on the phone the other day. We talk on the phone often, and we were like, it feels like something, I don't know. "We always get like a time and an instinct thing. We've done it three times now, so we know we have more to go," Barrymore told People magazine when asked if she would like to work with any of her previous co-stars again.The actor had also credited Sandler for her success in her 2015 book "Wildflower". "He was hot s*** and he believed in me. It's a little bit of a love letter to him because I have grown with this person," she had written in the book in a chapter dedicated to Sandler, titled 'Adam'. PTI SHD RDSRDS