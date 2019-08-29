scorecardresearch
DRI arrests 3 men with smuggled Indian currency, 8 kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The DRI has arrested three men for allegedly carrying cash and eight kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore concealed in a specially-built cavity behind the arm rest of a car after being smuggled from Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday. Munnawar Alam, Mohammad Faisal and Altaf, who were travelling in a car in Kolkata on Tuesday, were intercepted following a tip-off, they said. During questioning, they admitted to be carrying smuggled gold bars concealed in a specially-built cavity behind the arm rest in the rear seat of the vehicle, the officials said. The eight kg gold along with the Indian currency -- cumulatively valued at Rs 3.29 crore -- smuggled into India from Bangladesh was seized and the three persons were arrested, they said. PTI CPS AQS

