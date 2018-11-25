DRI arrests man with forex, steroids worth over Rs 3 crores at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a man with foreign currency and muscle-enhancing steroids worth over three crore rupees at Indira Gandhi International Airport here, an official statement issued on Sunday said.Acting on a tip off, the DRI intercepted the accused on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when he was going to board a Bangkok-bound Air India flight.DRI officers recovered foreign currencies, including the Euro and the British Pound, from his possession worth Rs 1.28 crore, the statement said.The accused revealed that he worked for a syndicate involved in smuggling of anabolic steroids and the foreign currency he was carrying was for purchasing these, the probe agency said.In a follow-up search, officers seized anabolic steroids like Dianabol, Cytomel, Stanozolol, Testosterone Propionate and Trenpolone Acetate worth more than Rs 2 crore, it said.These steroids are used extensively by athletes and weightlifters in professional tournaments.There is a growing market for these muscle-enhancing drugs among the youth who are inspired by the bulging biceps of celebrities, the DRI said.Nowadays, these drugs are commonly recommended by gyms to their clients who want to improve their body muscles. However, in the long run, they can adversely affect kidney function, it said.If the drugs are discontinued, it weakens the joints and cartilage and reduces muscle mass, it added.DRI investigators found that the smugglers were sending agents (carriers) to Thailand to bring back the anabolic steroids without declaring them to the customs authorities, the statement said.Further investigation is underway in the case, it said. PTI AKV DIVDIV