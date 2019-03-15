DRI detects Rs 3.25 cr tax evasion in sale of complimentary IPL tickets

Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) The State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (SDRI) of Rajasthan has detected tax evasion of around Rs 3.25 crore in the sale of complimentary Indian Premier League match tickets worth Rs 11.62 crore, an official said. He said the SDRI has recommended the Commercial Tax Department to recover Rs 7 crore, including taxes evaded, penalty and interest in the case. The auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket players also come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a detailed investigation has been recommended to recover the taxes, the official said. IPL match organiser Royal Multi Sports Private Limited had sold 65,207 complimentary tickets of IPL matches organised from April 11 to May 19 last year. The SDRI officials found 28 per cent GST evasion on such complimentary ticket distribution. PTI AG SRY