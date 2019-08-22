Drinking water supply yet to restored in parts of Himachal

Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) The drinking water supply is yet to be restored in parts of Himachal Pradesh, said an official here on Thursday. The water supply infrastructure was damaged due to landslides and flash floods following heavy rainfall recently. Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap during a visit to Galtari, Snail and Kuddu areas of Jubbal Tehsil directed Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) officials to restore the drinking water supply at the earliest. The DC also told the Jubbal SHO to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in Khadapathar, Sawara Kainchi and Dochi. Taking stock of the situation, he directed officials to restore essential services at the earliest so that people do not face hardships. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours. Predicting rain at a few places in the state till August 28, the MeT centre in Shimla said the highest temperature was recorded in Una at 35.4 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature in the state was in Keylong at 7.2 degree Celsius, it added. PTI DJI RDKRDK