Drive against tax evaders in JK

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) In its drive against tax evasion, the Jammu and Kashmir state taxes department Tuesday seized several vehicles carrying goods without proper e-way bills and recovered fines to the tune of nearly Rs 10 lakh, an official spokesman said. A team of officers inspected the business establishments at Bari Brahmana in Samba district and Bishnah and Digiana in Jammu district, a spokesman of the state taxes department said, adding on-the-spot notices were served to erring traders. He said the purchase records of two business establishments at Bari Brahmana were seized for scrutiny under the provisions of SGST Act as prima facie it seemed the records were not being maintained properly. Further, notices were issued to two other business establishments for registering under section 22 of the State Goods and Services Tax Act, he said. In addition, the spokesman said notices were issued to two others requiring them to file GSTR-3B returns and clear tax liability within seven days failing which action under section 67 of the act would be initiated. The spokesman said tax teams seized over a dozen vehicles which were found transporting goods without proper e-way bill during the day-long drive. He said penalty to the tune of Rs 7.67 lakh was imposed on four vehicles carrying electronic goods, motorcycles, iron goods and disposable plates without e-way bills at Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. He said another seven vehicles were seized on Tawi Fourth Bridge in Jammu and Bari Brahmana and a penalty of Rs 2.05 lakh was recovered. A tax team conducted thorough scrutiny of records of a business establishment at Channi here and seized documents to check violations, he said. He said the teams inspected eight small-scale industrial units on Akhnoor Road and have issued necessary notices.