'Drive' is Netflix's first original film with Dharma Productions

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Netflix on Friday announced that its first original film in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will be "Drive". Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, the movie will premiere as a Netflix film exclusively on the service around the world. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action film also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk."At Netflix, we want to be a home for films across genres that delight our viewers in India and around the world. As we rapidly build our diverse film catalogue, we are excited to work on our first ever film with Dharma Productions and bring 'Drive' to Netflix. "It is a complete entertainer led by a brilliantly talented cast and crew and is filled with foot tapping music and pulse pounding action and drama. We can't wait for our members globally to enjoy it," Srishti Behl Arya, Director, International Original Film, India, Netflix, said, in a statement. Johar said he was thrilled to release the film on the streaming platform. "Our vision for 'Drive' was to make a film that elevates the genre of action-heist films. With nail-biting chases and action sequences, fronted by a spectacular cast, Drive combines the best of Bollywood storytelling with international production quality. "I'm thrilled to partner Netflix once again in bringing this incredibly fun film to millions of fans of the action genre around the world," he said. The news comes days after Johar and Netflix signed a multi-year exclusive deal. PTI SHDSHD