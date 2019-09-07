scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Driver injured as boulders hit Delhi-bound bus in HP's Kangra district Shi'

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) The driver of a Himachal Pradesh roadways bus was injured on Saturday as boulders from a landslide hit the vehicle in Kangra district, an official said.All the passengers of the Delhi-bound bus were safe, he said.The windscreen of the bus also broke in the incident near Samela area of the district, he said.The official added that the injured driver was admitted to a hospital in Tanda.PTI DJI PTI DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos