Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) A driver died on Monday after miscreants set ablaze a truck carrying apples in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The truck, bearing a Rajasthan-registration number, was set ablaze on its way to Jammu, they said. The body was recovered from the truck, a police official said, adding further details are awaited. PTI MIJ CK