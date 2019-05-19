Driver of Punjab-bound truck held with 69 kg of poppy straw in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, May 19 (PTI) A truck driver has been arrested with 69 kg of poppy straw in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday. On late Saturday night, a Punjab-bound truck was intercepted on Jammu-Srinagar national highway and its driver Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Haryana, was arrested after poppy straw was recovered from the vehicle, they said. A case has been registered against Kumar under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said. PTI TASMAZ MAZ INDIND