Driver stabbed to death after quarrel in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old driver was stabbed to death allegedly by two persons after a quarrel on early Thursday in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ompal, a resident of the Welcome area, they said. Police said that they have apprehended one person and trying to nab the main accused. "The incident occurred at around 5:50 am on Thursday in Jafrabad. A passerby informed police regarding the incident, following which the victim was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur. Preliminary investigation revealed that Ompal was stabbed after a quarrel, the DCP said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said, adding that further investigation is going on.