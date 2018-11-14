Drug peddler among five detained in Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) Five persons, including a suspected drug peddler, have been taken into preventive custody in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday.Payar Hussain, a resident of Kote Dabbar village, was detained in Nowshera area of the district and lodged in district jail, a police spokesman said.Hussain is a notorious drug peddler cum addict and has been detained under various sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) including 107 (security for keeping peace), 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences and 110 (security for good behaviour from habitual offenders), the spokesman said.Hussain was taken into preventive custody on the basis of an order issued by the executive magistrate.Four more persons - Yasir Lone, Munawar Farooq, Waqar Ahmad and Rishab Sharma - were detained in Rajouri town under various sections of the CrPC, the spokesman said. PTI TAS DVDV