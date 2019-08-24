Drug peddler arrested by Tarn Taran police

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler who was closely linked to a former Akali minister.Jasbir Singh, arrested by Tarn Taran police, was the market committee chairman from 2007-2012 in Attari, and was close to a former Akali minister, claimed Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dahiya in an official release here.His arrest would help break the drug supply chain in Sarai Amanat Khan and Chabhal areas, the SSP said.Police said nine cases have been registered against Jasbir Singh under NDPS and Arms Acts.Dahiya said the accused had a total of 13 acres of agricultural property and all of would be attached soon.A request for attaching the properties has been sent to the competent authority, he said.His two sons Amarbir Singh and Gurwinder Singh were also involved in drug peddling, police said.While Aamarbir Singh is serving a 10-year sentence in Ferozepur jail, Gurwinder is on the run.Dahiya said 6kg heroin, a tractor and a motorcycle had been recovered from Jasbir Singh.Jasbir's accomplice Gurpreet Singh has also been arrested, SSP said.A detailed interrogation of the two and analyses of their call detail records were being carried out to establish their supply network, said the SSP. PTICHS ABHABH