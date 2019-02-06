Drug peddler arrested in J-K's Ramban

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir'sRamban district Wednesday after around 250 grams of cannabis was found in his possession, police said.The accused, Balveer Chand, was intercepted by a police party patrolling the Ramban market and its adjoining areas as he was found moving suspiciously, they said. Chand, a resident of Swani village in Chanderkote, was arrested after officials found the cannabis on him, police said, adding that a case was registered against him in this connection. PTI AB IJT