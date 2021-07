Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler has been arrested from the Bhagwati Nagar area here, officials said Sunday. During regular checks, a police party apprehended one Manharan Sahu of Chhattisgarh and recovered 800 gm of cannabis-like substance from his possession, they said. A case was registered at Nowabad Police Station and investigation is on. PTI AB INDIND