Drug peddler arrested in Jammu, over 72 kg poppy seized

Jammu, May 16 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested here after 72.5 kg poppy was found in his vehicle during a routine checking, police said Thursday. The vehicle was intercepted at TCP Nagrota here on Wednesday night, they said.The driver, identified as Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag district, was arrested after the poppy was found in the vehicle, officials said.A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said. PTI AB AD IJT