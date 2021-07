Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested with intoxicant capsules in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Thursday, police said. Bahadur Singh of Pathankot, Punjab was held near Lakhanpur and a total of 905 intoxicant capsules were recovered from him, they said. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they added. PTI AB RHL