Drug peddler arrested in JK's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 6 kg 'charas' was recovered from his possession, police said. "Acting on a specific tip-off, a police party raided a house at Chanthan in Gulabpora area. Six kg 'charas' was recovered from the possession of the accused, Naseer Ahmad Qureshi," a police spokesman said. He said Qureshi was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the law was registered at a local police station for further investigations. PTI MIJ INDIND