Drug peddler arrested in Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler named in over a dozen cases, including sexual harassment, was arrested here Wednesday allegedly transporting over a kilogram of cannabis, police said.Jugnu Sharma, in his early 30s, was held during checking by police near Sector 71, under Phase III police station limits, while he was coming on a scooter, the police said. He also faces cases under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act.During a probe, it was found that Sharma was carrying 1.2 kg of cannabis. When checked further, it emerged that he had been expelled from the district because of his criminal record, a police official said.A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered against Sharma at the Phase III police station, the official said.The official said Sharma has earlier been booked in at least 15 cases, including those under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 352 (sexual harassment), the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, the Uttar Pradesh Goonda Act, among others. PTI KIS ANBANB