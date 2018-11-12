scorecardresearch
Drug peddler arrested with 3 kg charas in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested here and three kilograms of charas was recovered from him, police said Monday.Amjad Hussain, a resident of Kishtwar, tried to flee upon seeing a police checkpoint in Gandhi Nagar locality of the city on Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said. The police personnel chased and caught him. Three kilograms of charas was found in his bag, the official said.Hussain was arrested and a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was registered against him, the official added. PTI TAS MAZ RHL

